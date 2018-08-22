Doncaster and Bassetlaw hospitals launch survey after A&E demand rises

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has launched an online public survey to try and understand a recent surge in demand for emergency department care.

In May, more than 15,000 people attended the urgent service, almost 1,000 more than the previous year, while a similar number came in June, another rise of around 600.

While the majority of cases were using the service as intended, there was a noted increase in the number of people, particularly ages 15-30,requesting care for non-urgent issues which could be treated at a GP practice, a pharmacy or even at home.

DBTH chief operating officer David Purdue said: “As you may expect, when the sun comes out we have seen a rise in broken bones, hay fever and other related illness and injury, however we are also starting to see an increase in unnecessary attendance.

“The survey is quick and easy to complete and will help us to improve services in the future.”

The survey is six questions long and asks for feedback on local services and how well people understand the role of emergency departments.

For more information, see https://tinyurl.com/DoncBas.