Doncaster and Bassetlaw hospitals chief gets OBE in New Year’s Honours

The chief executive of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has been awarded an OBE in the New Year’s Honours List for his services to healthcare.

Richard Parker has worked in the NHS for more than 35 years and in his current post since January 2017, having served as director of nursing, midwifery and quality from 2013.

Since becoming chief executive in 2017, Richard has overseen a number of improvements such as reduced infection rates and lower incidence of avoidable harms.

He said: “I am truly humbled and it is an honour I receive with the utmost pride and humility.

“To have been able to contribute to improving care throughout my career, and to work with extraordinarily talented people, has been a privilege. I am grateful to receive such recognition.”

Born and raised in Sheffield, Richard was one of only two men to qualify as a nurse from the city’s School of Nursing in 1985, going on to work at the Northern General Hospital before spells in Nottingham, Leeds, Doncaster and Chesterfield.

DBTH chairman Suzy Brain England said: “We’ve been very fortunate to have someone of Richard’s calibre within the trust and I believe he will lead us to further achievements in future.”