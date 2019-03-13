Dogs, terrapins and snakes now with RSPCA after Worksop drug warrant

A 30 year old man has been arrested as a result of a drugs warrant executed today (March 13)

Officers from West Bassetlaw's neighbourhood support unit and the neighbourhood policing team conducted a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at an address in Worksop.

Two dogs, two terrapins and a snake are now in the care of the RSPCA due to concerns over their welfare.

A 30 year old man was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, and has been released under investigation.

In addition the landlord is looking to evict the tenant.