Diamond celebrations for North Anston couple

A devoted North Anston couple who have just celebrated their Diamond Wedding Anniversary say their marriage is still sparkling after 60 years.

Brian Hepworth, 82, and wife Kathleen, 81, met at Waleswood Steel and Wire Works, where Brian was a lorry driver and Kathleen worked in the canteen.

They went on their first date to Dinnington Cinema and were married at Wales Parish Church on Easter Saturday, 1959, a day which saw rain, snow and sunshine.

Speaking about their secret to a long marriage, Brian said: “It is about give and take and being there for one another.”

The couple celebrated the milestone with a meal and party with family and friends.