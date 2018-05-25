Devastated Warsop teen appeals for help after beloved pet Yorkie critically injured in hit-and-run smash

A “devastated” Warsop teenager whose beloved pet Yorkie is at risk of being put to sleep after being critically injured in a hit-and-run smash has appealed for donations towards the pooch’s treatment.

Ebony Pearson was heartbroken when her two-year-old Yorkshire Terrier “Bruno” escaped the back garden of the 18-year-old’s Ocean Drive home and was run over by a mystery driver who quickly fled the scene.

Bruno as a pup.

Bruno was taken to a Woodhouse veterinary surgery but his injuries, which include a crushed pelvis, were so serious he was sent to East Midlands referrals who are battling to avoid having to put him down.

Ebony said: “Bruno was crying, yelping and bleeding heavily when he was brought in from the road. We were devastated. He still cannot walk and has only just started to wee on his own with no blood in the urine.

“He’s eating little bits, but not a lot. He’s such a sweet dog. I’ll be so gutted if we lose him.”

Ebony needs a further £6,000 to cover Bruno’s treatment after discovering her pet insurance policy would only cover her for £1,000.

The pooch is at risk of being put down.

But dog lovers from acoss the town are already rallying round to save the little Yorkie’s life.

A funding page set up for Bruno has already raised hundreds, with Ebony even receiving a donation of £100 from a staff member at Meden College, where she is currently studying her A-Levels.

“I can’t thank people enough for their kindness, especially the girl who retrieved Bruno from the road,” said Ebony.

“The people of Warsop have been incredible, I wouldn’t have got by without their support.

“We’re still trying to track down the driver- the police have CCTV of the incident but the cameras are too high to make out the car’s registration plate. If you know anything, please get in touch.”

The collision happened on Church Street on Tuesday, May 22 at round 9pm.

You can donate to Bruno’s treatment at: https://gogetfunding.com/help-my-dog-8/