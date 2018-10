Detectives are investigating a burglary at a shop in Langold.

It happened at the One Stop Shop in Doncaster Road in Langold at 3.30am on Monday, October 1.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "A black vehicle was seen leaving the scene and banging was heard but it's believed the offenders were disturbed and left empty handed."

Call police on 101 quoting incident 45 of 1 October. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.