Derelict care home could be turned into new homes

After being left derelict and being used for fly tipping, vandalism and arson, a Gainsborough care home could be turned into new homes.

A planning application has been submitted to West Lindsey District Council to convert the former The Cedars Residential Home in Morton Terrace, Gainsborough, into 13 new homes.

The home remains empty after being closed by the local authority some years ago as a result of budget cuts.

This application is to take down the disused building and to redevelop the site for housing along the lines of a number of similar developments successfully built in recent years around the town and surrounding area.

The proposal is for three pairs of semi-detached houses and a row of seven townhouses, each with car parking spaces and gardens.

As with many empty properties, there has been illegal entry, vandalism, arson and fly-tipping taking place over recent years.

Due to this and insurance and safety requirements, the windows of the building are securely boarded and security fencing has been erected where possible to minimise the potential for further damage or malicious fire.

A comment in the design and access statement in the planning application said: “The replacement of the disused building with new housing must surely be seen as an improvement.

“The Cedars is a prominent building on the main road through the town and is something of an eyesore. “

For more information about the planning application visit www.west-lindsey.gov.uk.