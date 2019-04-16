Derbyshire woman Edith marks 100th birthday milestone

A Derbyshire woman celebrated her 100 birthday milestone surrounded by friends and family in a 1940s-themed celebration.

The event, at Thomas Colledge House in Bolsover, was also attended by Derbyshire County Council chairman Councillor George Whamby.

Edith Blunt with chairman of Derbyshire County Council councillor George Whamby.

Edith is from a big mining family from Woodthorpe- one of ten children. She attended Woodthorpe School and Mastin Moor Methodist Chapel.

Edith married Alfred White after World War Two and they moved to Lowgates in Staveley where she had a son, Stephen.

Alfred passed away in 1964 and Edith continued to live and work in Staveley with her son.

In 1979, she married for a second time to Edgar Blunt.

With son Steve White, who travelled from his home in America with his wife to join in the celebrations.

They enjoyed their retirement in Staveley and made many trips to California where Stephen now lives.

Edith remained in Staveley after Edgar’s passing in 2001. For the last years Edith has resided at Thomas Colledge.