Derbyshire nursery is officially outstanding

A Derbyshire nursery is rejoicing after receiving top marks from education watchdogs.

Treetops Nursery on Ash Close, Barlborough, was awarded an outstanding rating by Ofsted following a recent inspection.

Staff at the nursery held a special party at the weekend to celebrate their success.

The Ofsted report states: "Children benefit from an excellent educational programme that clearly fosters opportunities for active learning and for them to create and think for themselves.

"Children thoroughly enjoy the benefits of daily fresh air and exercise and are provided with an excellent range of well-balanced, nutritional meals and snacks. Children's health is promoted extremely well.

"Children benefit from staff using highly successful communication methods to involve parents in nursery experiences. Practitioners take every opportunity to involve them in their child's daily care and give them guidance on how they can develop their child's active learning at home.

"Leaders use a highly effective monitoring system to track the consistency of children's progress."

You can read the full report on the Ofsted website.