Derbyshire mum's month of fundraising as she recovers from brain tumour surgery

An inspirational mum who is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumour is fundraising for a vital charity this month.

In February last year, Deborah Peacock was given the devastating news that she had a tumour the size of a large orange in her brain.

Since then, the 32-year-old has endured surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy in Sheffield hospitals.

Now Deborah, of Barlborough Road, Clowne, has set herself a personal challenge to complete 300km of activity during September to raise money for Neurocare - the charity which aids the neurosciences department at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

The mum-of-two said she is averaging 10km a day 'in any way' including running, walking, cycling and swimming.

To sponsor her, visit this JustGiving page.

Deborah added: "It's been a bumpy road to recovery, a road I'm still on, a road on which I've recently taken a step backwards.

"But I can continue to beat this thing with the help of Sheffield neuroscience and the support of my family and friends."