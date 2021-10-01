Crews were called to a tree and a field alight in separate incidents – sparking fears it could delay firefighters responding to a serious emergency.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to a field which had been set alight off Sandy Lane, shortly before 8pm on September 29.

It followed a call to a tree on fire on Newgate Street on September 27.

Photo of the smoke from the fire on Sandy Lane, Worksop on September 29.

The cause of the fire at Sandy Lane is still under investigation, but fire investigators believe this was started deliberately.

Two fire engines from Worksop fire station were called to deal with both incidents.

Bryn Coleman, service area manager of prevention and protection, said: “Deliberate fires are highly dangerous.

“They put both members of the public and firefighters at risk, and can cause considerable damage to the environment.

“Firefighters around Nottinghamshire spend hours extinguishing deliberate fires, taking them away from other emergencies.

“We are working closely with our partners, including FireStoppers, to tackle this issue.