Delays expected on M1 due to broken down vehicle near Worksop

A vehicle has broken on the southbound carriageway of the M1.

The car is between junction 33 for Rotherham and 32 for Sheffield.

A car has broken down between junction 33 and 32

A car has broken down between junction 33 and 32

There is one of four lanes closed.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between noon and 12.15pm.