Delays after lorry crash on M1

Photos from Highways England shows the scene of the crash.
Two lanes of the M1 have re-opened after a crash involving two lorries near East Midlands Airport.

The crash happened on a northbound stretch of road between junctions 23a and 24 this afternoon (Monday 20).

Highways England say the lanes have re-opened with both HGVs recovered- but motorists should still expect delays.

“Delays remain as far back as J23 on the #M1 n/b and the A42 n/b between A453 and M1/A453,” Highways England tweeted.