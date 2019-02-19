Dashcam footage captures moment car loses control on bend on Notts road and crashes into HGV

This dashcam footage shows the heartstopping moment a car loses control on a bend and crashes into a HGV on a Notts road.

Incredibly, both drivers are believed to have avoided any serious injuries.

The video, which was filmed on Thursday, February 14, was uploaded to the HGV Dash cam Footage Facebook site and Youtube account.

The post reads: "I was on my way to my last drop near Gotham in Nottinghamshire which took my route along Kegworth Road.

"Approaching a bend to my right a Ford Fiesta is travelling along the same road in the opposite direction when it suddenly loses control after coming out of the bend.

"It appears that the driver of the Fiesta tries to correct herself but it was too late as the car goes into a chicane of slides before impacting with my truck.

"I had no injuries myself and it is thought that the female driver of the Fiesta didn't have any life threatening injuries.

"Notts Police said: ‘Kegworth Road in Gotham was closed at the S-Bends near Stonepit Farm due to a Road traffic accident. Air ambulance and fire also attended the scene.’"