Darren is now officially an award-winning frontline hero

Notcutts Dukeries Garden Centre in Worksop is celebrating after one of its employees received a special award.

Darren Hancock, general assistant at the garden centre, was awarded the Frontline Hero Award at Notcutts’ national conference last month.

The annual event brought together colleagues from Notcutts’ 18 garden centres nationwide, to recognise individual and business achievements over the past 12 months.

Darren was presented with his award for demonstrating excellence and always going the extra mile to help customers and the team.

He was also praised for his consistently positive attitude.

Andrew Rawson, general manager at Notcutts Dukeries, said: “Congratulations to our ‘frontline hero’ Darren.

“We are delighted to see him recognised for his hard work and dedication to offer the best experience for customers”

Nick Burrows, Notcutts chief executive, added: “Well done to Darren for brilliantly demonstrating our values of passion, inspiration and expertise.”