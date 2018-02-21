Dangerous drive youth flouted ban with moped ride in Mansfield

A Mansfield youth with a dangerous driving conviction flouted a four and a half year ban by riding a moped home, a court heard.

Mitchell Petch was stopped on Great Central Road, on November 14, and arrested for driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Mansfield magistrates heard that he had been sent to a youth detention centre for 12 months, after a 15 mile high-speed chase, in January 2016.

Petch, 19, of Chesterfield Road North, admitted both offences on Wednesday.

The court heard he was released from prison in January for assaulting a police officer.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “He is a young man who makes bad decisions. Drink has been at the heart of his offending and drugs have featured.

“He is already making changes and he realises that his behaviour can’t go on like this.”

He said when police turned on their lights in 2016, while Petch was driving a car he shouldn’t, he drove off and ended up in detention.

“This time when he’s blue-lighted he fully cooperates with the police,” said Mr Perry. “The learning curve means he has learned something.”

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbet said: “He clearly needs to do some work about the decisions he’s making.”

He was given a 12 month community order, with 30 days of work to address his thinking skills.

Petch was banned for 12 months, to run concurrently with the previous ban, and he must pass an extended test before he can get behind the wheel again.

No costs were awarded, but he was ordered to pay an £85 government surcharge, which will be added to the £327 he already owes the court.