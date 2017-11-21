Dancers attempt to break world record in support of Children in Need

Pupils from Starstruck School of Dance in Ingham are eagerly awaiting to find out if they have helped break a new world record.

On Sunday, November 19, dancers across the country performed a tap dance routine to the track Faith from the movie Sing, in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest tap dance at multiple venues.

The current world record stands at 7,596 people.

Dancers from the Lincoln and Gainsborough area all met at Glentworth Village Hall to perform their routine.

As well as trying to set a new world record the dancers were also helping to raise money for Children in Need.

Principal of the Dance School, Natalie Lunt, said: “We were very excited to be taking part in this event for a second year and we hope to have raised lots of money for a great cause.

“We are now awaiting news as to whether the world record was broken nationally.”

Tapathon is an annual event organised by The Performers Project with the support of BBC Children in Need.

Starstruck School of Dance opened in November 2014 at Ingham Village Hall. Classes are held in Ballet, Tap and Jazz and Street Dance and pupils range from three-years-old to adult.