Julie Hunter, of Harthill, was diagnosed in September 2021 as having cholangiocarcinoma, otherwise known as bile duct cancer.Sadly, in December last year, the wife and mum of three grown-up children died from the disease.Now, her husband Steve, and his friends Mike Hodgson and Nigel Butler, will be taking on the challenge of cycling from Lands End to John O’ Groats, LEJOG.

They are taking on the challenge to raise funds for the charity AMMF – The Cholangiocarcinoma Charity, the world’s first charity dedicated solely to bile duct cancer.

AMMF provides information and support to those who need it and campaigns to raise awareness of the disease, as well as encouraging and supporting specialised research teams in their work towards better diagnostic techniques and treatments.

Pictured, from left, are Nigel Butler, Mike Hodgson and Steve Hunter.

According to National Cancer Registration and Analysis Service, NHS Digital, in 2019 in England alone there were 2,754 deaths from bile duct cancer.

Stever said: “She was an active person and we had only recently been on 14-mile walks and everything seemed fine.

“She and I had talked about doing LEJOG on our tandem bike and so I thought about doing it to raise awareness and funds. I first spoke to Mike about it and he said he fancied it and then Nigel said he would too.”

Julie Hunter, who died from bile duct cancer.

The trio intend to take the ride steadily, averaging about 60 miles a day, and are already in training.

Sue, Nigel’s wife, will be driving a support vehicle along the route, and their journey will start on Saturday, June 17.

Mike’s wife Sandra, who had known Julie for many years, said: “Julie was very active and we used to run together. I’d never heard of this disease before her diagnosis, and it developed so quickly.

“It is a rare disease but more and more people are being diagnosed with it.”