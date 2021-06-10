Young Worksop driver took cocaine before a football match

Finn Sweetnam was at the wheel of his Peugeot van when police spotted him "bouncing around" with two passengers, as it was parked on West Carr Road, on December 15, last year.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop said officers noticed Sweetnam's pupils were large and he had difficulty standing still, and he tested positive for drugs at the roadside.

A blood test revealed he had 25 mcgs of cocaine when the specified limit is 10 mcgs.

Read the latest stories from Nottingham Magistrates Court.

The court heard he is of previous good character, and there was no evidence of bad driving.

"Their demeanour caused the officers to stop," said Ms Allsop. "He wasn't interviewed because he had been seen driving."

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said: "He took the drug after work. It was a one off. He has now disassociated himself with people he considers a bad influence.

"He is an apprentice plumber and it will cause some inconvenience to him.

"He is devastated by what has happened. He doesn't intend to repeat the experience."

Sweetnam, 20, of Applewood Close, Worksop, admitted drug driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Magistrates told him: "Fortunately no harm was done on this occasion but you did have passengers and that aggravates the offence."

He was disqualified from driving for 13 months. He was fined £230 and was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.