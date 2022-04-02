Colleagues from the criminal investigation department, response and neighbourhood policing have worked together to investigate reports of a house being ransacked and items including cash and a mobile phone being stolen during a burglary in Gateford Road, Worksop.

The alleged incident happened during the early hours of yesterday, April 1.

Following enquiries, police arrested a woman later that morning.

Ann-Marie Thompson, 26, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today charged with burglary at a property on Gateford Road, and common assault.

It is also alleged a man was spat in his face prior to the arrest.

Ann-Marie Thompson, aged 26, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today charged with burglary and common assault.

Detective constable Richard Kinsey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I’m pleased we’ve been able to bring charges in this distressing case which is credit to some robust teamwork involving several police teams who have worked closely with each other to pull everything together.

“Reports of burglaries are taken extremely seriously by the force and we will always investigate in a bid to uncover who may be responsible and to seek justice for affected victims.

“People should be able to feel safe in their own homes.

"This is why we will continue to spare no effort to prevent and reduce burglaries as well as being tireless in pursuing suspects and bringing them before the courts.”