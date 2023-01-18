Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, funds a youth commission to help gather the views of people aged 14-25 and “give them a voice in shaping the best possible police service”.

The commision, made up of 33 members from across the county, has now held its first meeting.

Gabrielle Jones, from Leaders Unlocked, which runs the workshops, said: “It is important to give young people an opportunity to get their voices heard.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, centre, meets members of the youth commission.

“Getting a group of like-minded young people together to share ideas is incredibly powerful. They are the next generation so we need to listen to them.”

One 17-year-old commission member said: “I want to help police understand the different perspectives of young people.

“They’re more welcoming here than other forces I’ve heard about on the news which stereotypes them, but what they can improve on is their communication with the younger generation.”

Mrs Henry., who attended the initial meeting, to explain her role and meet the young people, said: “One of my aims is to increase trust and confidence in the police and young people’s views can help us with how we work with the public.

“Just because I was young once doesn’t mean I understand how young people feel about the police today.

