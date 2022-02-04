Emergency services were called to Brick Yard Road, Gamston, near Retford, following reports of a serious crash.

A 25-year-old man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

His family have been informed.

The incident happened on February 1.

Officers investigating the incident, which officers were called to at around 7.50am on Tuesday February 1, are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A man has tragically lost his life following this incident and our specialist trained officers are working to offer his family support at this incredibly sad time.

“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends.