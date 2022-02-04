Young man has tragically died following a fatal collision near Retford
A man has died following a serious collision.
Emergency services were called to Brick Yard Road, Gamston, near Retford, following reports of a serious crash.
A 25-year-old man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
His family have been informed.
Officers investigating the incident, which officers were called to at around 7.50am on Tuesday February 1, are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.
Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A man has tragically lost his life following this incident and our specialist trained officers are working to offer his family support at this incredibly sad time.
“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends.
“Our investigations into what happened are continuing, and we are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has information or dash-cam footage to get in contact on 101, quoting incident 101 of 1 February 2022.”