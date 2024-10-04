Would-be Retford burglar jailed two days after arrest
Robert Moss, aged 34, was caught on a security camera as he tried the back door of a property in London Road, Retford, at about 3.30pm on Saturday, September 27.
A description was passed to the police and he was arrested a short time later.
Moss, of Water Lane, Retford, has multiple previous convictions for burglary.
He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to attempted burglary. He was jailed for eight weeks.
Detective Constable Ryan Lambert, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Moss had absolutely no legitimate reason to be in the garden of this property and was very clearly up to no good when caught on camera.
Thankfully his intended victim’s door was locked and they were spared the experience of having an intruder enter their home.”
He added: “I am pleased Moss has again been taken out of circulation.”