Would-be delivery driver smoked cannabis before taking driving test in Worksop

A would-be delivery driver who smoked cannabis to ease his anxiety before taking his theory test was arrested for being over the drug-drive limit in Worksop, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read

Stefano Oxley-Allegini was pulled over by police for poor driving at a McDonald's on Shireoaks Road, on February 4, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

A blood test revealed he had seven microgrammes of the class B drug when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Nigel Misson, mitigating, said Oxley-Allegini had failed his theory test a number of times because of exam nerves and a friend suggested he try cannabis.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
"He only took a couple of drags," he said. "He doesn't accept his driving was bad. He has since passed his test and is now the holder of a full licence.

"He was hoping to be delivering and he won't be for the next 12 months."

Oxley-Allegini, aged 20, of Dinnington Road, Rotherham, admitted drug-driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was banned from driving for 12 months.