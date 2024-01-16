A Worksop man had to be pepper-sprayed when he violently assaulted a police officer who spotted him using his mobile phone while driving.

Police followed Dwaine Clegg to his home where he was “immediately aggressive” on June 15, last year, said prosecutor Lucy Woodcock.

He shoved one officer so hard he pushed him from one end of the drive to the other and caused extensive bruising which required hospital treatment.

Clegg ran off because he “panicked” and had to be PAVA-sprayed before he was arrested.

"He blamed the officer for provoking him," said Mr Conboy.

Mansfield magistrates heard he has 16 previous convictions for 24 offences, including six for violence.

Asif Munir, mitigating, said Clegg, a father-of-two, has numerous convictions but has stayed out of trouble since 2019 when he received a community order.

Clegg, aged 41, of Carlton Road, Worksop, admitted making threats and assault causing actual bodily harm, on Tuesday.