Worksop youth faces murder trial after Mansfield teen dies of stab wound

This is the face of the Worksop youth who faces a murder trial after he was accused of killing a Mansfield teenager.

Jonathan Treadgold appeared before Judge Gregory Dickinson QC at Nottingham Crown Court today, November 1, to be told his trial will begin on January 27, 2020.

Following an application by your Guardian's sister title Chad, to lift reporting restrictions, we can now identify 17-year-old Treadgold as the person charged with the murder of 18-year-old Liam Peters.

The court had previously ordered that Treadgold, of Kent Close, Worksop, could not be identified, as he was under the age of 18.

However, following your Chad's application, Judge Dickinson has lifted the order, which had been due to expire on Treadgold's 18th birthday next week.

The judge said: “I have received an application from the Mansfield Chad newspaper for the reporting restrictions to be lifted and that is something that I am mindful to do today.

“It seems to me to be entirely right that today’s hearing should name the defendant.”

Nottinghamshire Police were called to reports a man had been stabbed at a property on Gladstone Street on August 1.

Liam was taken to Nottingham’s Queens Medical Centre, but died a short time later.

The case was adjourned for trial in January and Treadgold was remanded into custody.

Judge Dickinson told the court he is hoping to be the trial judge.

Liam's girlfriend and mother of his nine-week-old daughter, paid tribute to Liam, and remembered the happy times they shared.

Sian Riley, who is the mother of Liam's six-week-old-daughter, Isla Paige Peters, was in a relationship with Liam for three years.

Describing him as having a "heart of gold", she said she would make sure Isla will grow up knowing all about Liam.

Liam's mum Joanne Peters said that he had "everything to live for".

Ms Peters said: "Liam was just 18 years old, and just two weeks into being a father himself.

"Liam was a happy, fun-loving young man with everything to live for."