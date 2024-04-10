Worksop women armed themselves with pick axe and knife in showdown with former pal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danielle Warrington and Joanne Rutledge left their victim worried about her children’s safety following a series of voice messages sent on June 13, said prosecutor Adeel Zafar.

The court heard the pair had known their victim for years but their “constant abuse” made her “scared of coming to Worksop as I fear I will be beaten up.”

In a statement, she said she was fearful for her life after receiving the threats and was too afraid to go shopping unaccompanied.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The voicemails, which included derogatory references to the Koran and Down’s Syndrome, aggravated the offences, said Mr Zafar.

The court heard Warrington armed herself with a pick axe from her garden shed and made threats while Routledge carried a knife in a carrier bag when their victim and her son confronted them in Worksop on June 13.

Rutledge has seven previous convictions for 11 offences, including possession of a knife and malicious communications dating back to 2011. Warrington has two previous convictions and was last in trouble for drink driving.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said on the day of the confrontation Rutledge was run over by the complainant's son and taken to hospital.

“It's hard to see the complainants as entirely innocent of any wrongdoing,” he said.

He said Rutledge carried a blade more than ten years ago because she was “vilified, assaulted and even stabbed” as a result of untrue rumours.

He said the complainant had made hurtful comments about Warrington’s late mother and “she was provoked into responding.”

Warrington, 41, of Anston Avenue, Worksop, admitted using threatening words and sending indecent messages, and Routledge, aged 42, of Hambleton Court, Carlton in Lindrick, admitted possessing a knife and sending indecent messages, when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on March 19.

On Tuesday, Rutledge received a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days and a six-month drug rehabilitation programme.

Warrington received a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and 180 hours of unpaid work.