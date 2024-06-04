Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Worksop woman who tried but was unable to apply for exemption for her XL Bully had the dog seized by police, a court has heard.

Rachel Hickman's dog Blaze was confiscated by police because he is an unlicensed banned breed and he has been in police kennels since February 15, magistrates were told.

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said Hickman has owned Blaze since he was 17 weeks old and "tried in vain” to get an exemption certificate when the law changed.

But a dispute between the breeder and Blaze's previous owner prevented her from getting the correct details.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

"She has now changed the address and has two months to apply for an exemption certificate," said Ms Clarson.

"For all intents and purposes she wants the dog returned to her and will be compliant with any order the court sees fit to impose.

“She was doing some muzzle training at the time of the dog's seizure. There here have been no issues with Blaze’s behaviour.

"She appears at court through no fault of her own.”

Hickman, aged 37, of Burns Road, Worksop, admitted possessing a dog to which section 1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 applies, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

She was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 surcharge and £85 costs.

A contingent destruction order was made which will enable her to get in touch with Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and apply for the exemption certificate.