Worksop woman was caught more than three times over limit on busy road

A Worksop woman was "thoroughly ashamed of herself" after she was caught more than three times over the limit on a busy road, magistrates have heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joanne Sweenam's white VW was found stationary in the middle of Gateford Road with the indicators on at 5.45pm, on December 22, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

She initially claimed she had nothing to drink but when she got out she nearly fell over and a breath test revealed she had 122 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard she was fined and banned from driving for 23 months for drink driving in November 2020.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Simon Collingham, mitigating, said Sweetnam, a financial consultant, was "thoroughly ashamed of herself".

Around the time of the offence she had suffered with health issues, her dog had died and several members of her family were diagnosed with cancer.

"A combination of all those factors was too much for her," said Mr Collingham.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"She has recognised there's a relationship with alcohol and poor decision making."

But he said she is now engaging with a charity which supports people with substance misuse issues.

Sweetnam, aged 53, of Applewood Close, Worksop, admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the limit, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

The presiding magistrate said: "We could easily ask the probation service to discuss interventions with you but your references suggest you are motivated and we are going to step back from a community order."