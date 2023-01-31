Worksop woman vandalised neighbour's car twice over comment about her hair

Dana Croft picked up a slab and threw it on to the bonnet of his grey Audi outside her home, on October 12 last year, said prosecutor Peter Bettany.

The slab bounced on to the windscreen and she hit the vehicle with a wooden chair before sticking a finger up at the owner's flat.

The offence put her in breach of a conditional discharge for damaging the same vehicle in May 2022.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

The owner of the car described having a ‘minor altercation’ with her and the next day Croft had grabbed a lamppost before booting the wheel arch, causing £180 of damage.

In a statement he said Croft was angry because he made a comment about her hair colour, Mr Bettany said.

He said he couldn’t ask for compensation because the owner moved away, without leaving a forwarding address, the day after the second incident.

He described Croft, who has no history of offending or ‘pro-criminal tendencies’, as 'intelligent and articulate' and said the triggering wasn’t deliberate.

“She is struggling with poor mental health,” he said. “She was in crisis at the time. She is now receiving medication. Her anger and frustration need to be worked through.”

Croft, aged 25, of The Croft, Worksop, admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on January 10.

On Tuesday she received a 12-month community order with 25 rehabilitation days.