Worksop woman spat at a homeless man with a bloody mouth after brawling in the street

A Worksop woman who spat at a homeless man with a bloody mouth as he sat in a shop doorway had just been injured in a fight, a court has heard.

Marie Taylor threw an item at some people who were sitting outside Clintons on Bridge Street on June 1, said Becky Allsop, prosecuting.

A fight broke out between her and another woman and she was left with a bloodied mouth.

Taylor, aged 47, spat at a man sitting in the doorway and when he got up to remonstrate with her she followed him for a while.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

She left the scene, turned a corner and began brawling with the woman who hit her.

A member of the public tried to separate them and Taylor was left sitting on the pavement.

She was taken to King's Mill hospital where she repeatedly shouted and swore in the busy reception of A&E.

She has 29 previous convictions for 48 offences - ten of which are offences against the person - and she last appeared in court in March for possessing class B drugs.

Taylor's solicitor said she denied spitting deliberately but accepts it was an appalling incident.

"Fortunately no members of the public were present," she said. "The argument between the two women had been brewing all evening and they had been drinking.

"She came off injury-wise far worse. She suffers from significant mental health issues which have snowballed into alcoholism and drug abuse. She has been sofa-surfing since November."

Taylor, of Queen Street, Worksop, admitted two counts of threatening behaviour when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday. The case was adjourned for probation reports.