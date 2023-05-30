Worksop woman racially abused chemist after drug-addict ex demanded syringes

Jade Richardson told staff she was no longer barred from a pharmacy on Bridge Street because the manager changed his mind the previous week, said prosecutor Freddie Sail.

But when the manager came out, he told her he had been on holiday last week and she was barred indefinitely.

Richardson slammed the consultation room door and shouted racist abuse, on November 2, last year.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The manager followed her outside, where she shouted another racist insult and said: "You stink - go back to where you came from."

In a statement, he said he was “embarrassed,” and described it as “the worst abuse I can recall having directed towards me”.

Richardson has 27 previous convictions for 67 offences, but has not been been before the courts since 2014.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said she had “limited recollection of what happened” but was “disappointed and shocked” by her language.

He said her ex-partner told her to fetch clean syringes from the pharmacy and “she feared, if she didn’t, there would be further consequences.”

He said Richardson’s ex-partner “got her back on drugs,” after she had been clean since 2014, said Mr Higginbotham.

"He has now been arrested for offences that went on during that relationship,” he said. “She has been free of drugs since that relationship ended and is making progress.”

Richardson, aged 34, of Northwood, Worksop, admitted using racially-aggravated words, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.