Worksop woman injured ex-partner by hurling brick at his head which he threw first
and live on Freeview channel 276
Neighbours recorded Lisa Baines' victim smashing up his own lawnmower with a wheel brace outside her home on Foxglove Close at 8pm on July 15 last year.
When she returned home he threw a small brick, or rubbing stone, at her which she picked up and threw back, hitting him on the head.
He began walking away but Baines, aged 40, followed and dragged him to the floor by his arm before striking him six or seven times in the head while shouting, "F*** off."
Baines was cleaning up the blood when the police arrived and found the brick in her bin.
She told them: "I didn't mean to chuck it directly at his head. I was just throwing it back at him. I didn't mean to throw it that hard."
Paramedics were called but he refused medical treatment and didn't support the prosecution, even though he sustained a ping pong ball-sized lump on his scalp which bled.
Nottingham Crown Court heard she has four previous convictions for ten offences, including violence in October 2020.
And she received a two-year community order with rehabilitation days for assaulting emergency workers in November 2023.
Digby Johnson, mitigating, said Baines doesn't want anything more to do with her victim and her front windows were broken shortly after the incident.
"She stopped taking drugs three-and-a-half years ago," he said. “She has used drink but it has not given rise to any problems. He had been pestering her again and again and again.”
"The answer is to call the police," said Judge Julie Warburton. "Not swing him around and smack him in the head. There are some issues with anger management.
"If she continues in this vein there is going to come a last-chance saloon, which will mean prison. I am prepared to give her a chance today. I still feel there is a prospect of rehabilitation."
Baines admitted causing actual bodily harm when she appeared before Nottingham magistrates in December.
On Tuesday, she received a six month sentence, suspended for 18 months, with a 20 rehabilitation days.