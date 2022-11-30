Worksop woman hurled angry tirade of abuse after eight-year dispute ‘boiled over’

Kirsty Bootman turned up at the property on May 15 and tried to gain entry before filming them through the window, even though they asked her to go away, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

She shouted: "You're a liar. You need to come out here you fat b******. You should be scared."

Advertisement

One member of the family struggled to breathe with anxiety before Bootman, aged 27, was escorted away.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

When police interviewed her on June 11, she accepted that by going around ‘she inflamed the situation and younger people were present’.

The court heard she has no previous convictions but she was cautioned for harassing the same family in 2020.

Advertisement

"There are underlying issues that have gone on for a number of years," said Mr Pietryka, adding that a restraining order has been requested.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said tempers became frayed after ‘a very long history’ and allegations had been posted on social media.

Advertisement

“These matters have been going to the police, on and off, for a while. It has put an awful amount of stress on Mrs Bootman and her husband.”

She said Bootman ‘decided to go around and try and to sort it out once and for all,’ but ‘now accepts, with hindsight, that was completely the wrong thing to do’.

Advertisement

“She explains it was a boiling over of emotions and stress and everything that had taken place over the last eight years,” Ms Pursglove added.

“She is incredibly remorseful and knows it was the wrong way to go about things. She has been advised to forward any more social media posts to the police.”

Advertisement

Bootman, of Monks Way, Shireoaks, admitted causing harassment, alarm or distress, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

A five-year restraining order will ban her from contacting the family or visiting their home in Worksop.

Advertisement