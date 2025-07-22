Worksop woman drove vulnerable neighbour into mental hospital by posting faeces through her letterbox
Wendy Harrison left the woman, who has severe learning difficulties, crying in the corner after forcing her way into her flat on May 25, said Alexander Staddon, prosecuting.
A few days later her victim called 999 again, complaining that Harrsion had kept her up for three nights in a row by banging on her door, rattling her letterbox and shouting abuse and threats.
"I'm going to set fire to your flat," Harrison shouted. "I will get rid of you one way or another."
She also ripped up flowers her victim had planted for her late husband.
In a statement, the woman said Harrison had been rude and aggressive towards her since the day she moved in and her bad behaviour had triggered non-epileptic seizures.
She felt “like an easy target” and "really scared" in her own home, and voluntarily admitted herself into Sherwood Oaks Hospital.
The court heard Harrison has one previous conviction for assaulting an emergency worker in January 2021.
Pari Seeley, mitigating, said: “She is extremely contrite. She can't believe she has behaved in this manner.
"She wants to apologise for her behaviour. She has stopped drinking and is trying to get assistance for her mental health.”
Harrison, aged 59, formerly of Primrose Way, admitted criminal damage, threats to damage property, and harassment without violence when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on June 2.
On Tuesday, she received eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. A two-year restraining order was imposed.