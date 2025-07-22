Worksop woman drove vulnerable neighbour into mental hospital by posting faeces through her letterbox

A Worksop woman drove her vulnerable neighbour into a mental hospital by posting faeces through her letterbox and tormenting her with threats and abuse, a court has heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wendy Harrison left the woman, who has severe learning difficulties, crying in the corner after forcing her way into her flat on May 25, said Alexander Staddon, prosecuting.

A few days later her victim called 999 again, complaining that Harrsion had kept her up for three nights in a row by banging on her door, rattling her letterbox and shouting abuse and threats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm going to set fire to your flat," Harrison shouted. "I will get rid of you one way or another."

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

She also ripped up flowers her victim had planted for her late husband.

In a statement, the woman said Harrison had been rude and aggressive towards her since the day she moved in and her bad behaviour had triggered non-epileptic seizures.

She felt “like an easy target” and "really scared" in her own home, and voluntarily admitted herself into Sherwood Oaks Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Harrison has one previous conviction for assaulting an emergency worker in January 2021.

Pari Seeley, mitigating, said: “She is extremely contrite. She can't believe she has behaved in this manner.

"She wants to apologise for her behaviour. She has stopped drinking and is trying to get assistance for her mental health.”

Harrison, aged 59, formerly of Primrose Way, admitted criminal damage, threats to damage property, and harassment without violence when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on June 2.

On Tuesday, she received eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. A two-year restraining order was imposed.