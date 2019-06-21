Worksop woman charged with multiple shop thefts

A Worksop woman has been charged with multiple shop thefts across the town.

Kerry Hall, 33, of Hardwick Road West, Worksop has been charged with multiple offences including theft, robbery, assault and breaching her Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Police.

Hall has been charged with 10 theft offences, three breaches of her CBO, one robbery offence and one assault.

The theft incidents happened at Co-op Plantation Hill, Worksop, One Stop Store, Street Record Netherton Place, Worksop and Select and Save on Retford Road, Worksop between 10-16 June 2019 where a number of items including washing detergent, a children's dress and coffee was stolen.

She has also been charged with robbery and assault at Garside Street, Worksop where cash and a mobile phone was taken on June 15, 2019.

She remains in police custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on July 17, 2019.