Worksop woman charged after three hurt in Wakefield police van crash

Three people, including a serving police officer, were seriously injured in the incident which happened at 1.24am outside the Black Horse pub, in Westgate, Wakefield on Sunday morning.

Karolina Serafin, aged 24, of Tenby Grove, Worksop has been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on today and was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on August 10.

A Worksop woman has been charged in connection with a crash in Westgate, Wakefield on Sunday July 11.

The officer and the other injured man remain in a serious condition and the injured woman remains in a critical condition.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to witnesses who helped remove the driver of the vehicle and a taxi driver who is believed to have been at the scene of the collision and may have witnessed what happened. The taxi stopped directly behind a police car.