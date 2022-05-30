Officers were called to reports of a disturbance inside a shop in Bawtry Road, Harworth, at around 10.15am on Sunday, May 22.

While attempting to calm the situation, a police officer was then reportedly kicked in the leg.

Jannah Krol, aged 25, of Lanchester Gardens, Worksop, was arrested at the scene and later charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

Jannah Krol, 25, of Worksop, was arrested inside a store on Bawtry Road, Harworth, after reportedly kicking an officer in the leg.

She has since been released on conditional bail.

Inspector Keiron Hancock, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Police officers dedicate their lives to protecting and helping our communities.

“To make it clear, it is never acceptable for a police officer to be assaulted while carrying out their duties.