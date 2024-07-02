Worksop woman caught driving over the drink-drive limit for the second time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Worksop woman was caught driving over the drink-drive limit for the second time after police spotted her driving erratically, a court has heard.

Andrea Kirk veered into the opposite lane while driving a Vauxhall Mokka on Church Street in Edwinstowe on May 8, said prosecutor Adeel Zafar.

A breath test showed she had 63 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard Kirk, 63, has one previous conviction for drink driving from last year when she received a 12 month ban.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Representing herself, she told magistrates: "I am guilty. I am ashamed and disgusted with what I have done. I am really, really remorseful."

Kirk, of Water Meadows, Worksop, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

She received a 12-month community order with five rehabilitation days and must pay £199 costs.