Worksop woman caught driving over the drink-drive limit for the second time

By Tim Cunningham
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 16:54 BST
A Worksop woman was caught driving over the drink-drive limit for the second time after police spotted her driving erratically, a court has heard.

Andrea Kirk veered into the opposite lane while driving a Vauxhall Mokka on Church Street in Edwinstowe on May 8, said prosecutor Adeel Zafar.

A breath test showed she had 63 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court heard Kirk, 63, has one previous conviction for drink driving from last year when she received a 12 month ban.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Representing herself, she told magistrates: "I am guilty. I am ashamed and disgusted with what I have done. I am really, really remorseful."

Kirk, of Water Meadows, Worksop, admitted drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

She received a 12-month community order with five rehabilitation days and must pay £199 costs.

She was disqualified for 38 months but the ban cannot be reduced by taking a rehabilitation course because she has already taken it.