Worksop woman beat security guard with bicycle seat in attempted theft at sandwich factory

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 21st May 2025, 10:41 BST
A Worksop woman beat a security guard over the head with a bicycle seat during an attempted theft at a sandwich factory, a court has heard.

Jamie Corby and her male accomplice used a staff fob to enter a bike shed at Greencore Sandwiches, on Manton Wood Enterprise Park, in the early hours of April 20.

CCTV showed the male tampering with bikes before the security guard grabbed him in a bear hug, said Becky Allsop, prosecuting.

The pair tussled and lurched between the rows of locked bikes.

Greencore Sandwiches on the Manton Wood Enterprise Park, Worksop. (Picture: Google Earth.)placeholder image
Corby picked up the bike seat in both hands and hit the guard over the top of his head several times while he was in a headlock.

Her victim was left with a cut lip and a lump on his head.

Corby’s accomplice left his keys and identifying items in the bike shed and police were able to trace them to the same address.

When she was interviewed, Corby told police she didn’t know why she was in the shed, nor did she have permission to be there.

She admitted hurting the guard “back because he hurt her,” and she had “a lawful reason to defend herself.”

Corby, who represented herself, told magistrates: “I have gone through a lot last year. I am now quite stable. I have a support worker. I shouldn’t have been there in the first place.”

Corby, aged 43, of Potter Street, Worksop, admitted assault by beating and attempted theft, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The case was adjourned for a mental health assessment until July 3.

