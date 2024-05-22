Worksop van driver caught with cannabis after passenger’s rude gesture

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Worksop van driver was caught with cannabis after his passenger stuck his middle finger up at pedestrians, magistrates have heard.

Officers decided to wave Leslie York's vehicle down after seeing the gesture on October 20 last year, said prosecutor Declan Austin.

He was arrested for unrelated matters and smelled strongly of cannabis.

He showed officers a small bag of cannabis for his own use.

The court heard he has five previous convictions for 11 offences and was last in trouble for drug driving in 2020.

York, who represented himself, said he wasn't aware he owes courts in South Yorkshire £2,032 and said he earns £70 per day as a labourer .

He said cannabis isn't a problem for him and helps him to sleep at night.

York, 25, of Kilton Road, Worksop, admitted possession of the drug when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.