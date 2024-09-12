Worksop toy thief to start new treatment that could help him kick drugs for good
Wayne Millington took the toys from B&M on Bridge Street, on June 3, when he thought no one was looking and sold them before his arrest, prosecutor Ben Payne said.
The court heard he has 79 previous convictions for theft and dishonesty and was last sentenced to an eight-week prison sentence on April 13.
Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said he hasn’t committed any offences since and has now found stable accommodation.
She said he is working with the substance misuse agency, Change Grow Live, and is taking a blocker which deters him from wanting to take drugs.
She said the "potent" weekly, then monthly, injections are “quite a revolutionary new treatment,” which unlike other drug substitutes don’t make the user feel the need to “top-up” with heroin.
“He has made a large step towards rehabilitation,” Ms Clarson said. “A stand-alone suspended sentence will give him the opportunity to remain offence-free.
“If he doesn’t he knows he will go to prison and will have wasted this opportunity.”
Millington, 41, of Tenby Grove, Worksop, admitted theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
He received a 12-month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and ten rehabilitation days.
"We genuinely hope it does work out for you and you can turn your life around," the presiding magistrate told him.
He was fined £30 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £244 compensation.