Worksop toy thief to start new treatment that could help him kick drugs for good

A Worksop man who stole £244 of Marvel and Harry Potter toys to fund his drug addiction has started a "revolutionary" new form of treatment which could help him kick the habit for good, a court has heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Millington took the toys from B&M on Bridge Street, on June 3, when he thought no one was looking and sold them before his arrest, prosecutor Ben Payne said.

The court heard he has 79 previous convictions for theft and dishonesty and was last sentenced to an eight-week prison sentence on April 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said he hasn’t committed any offences since and has now found stable accommodation.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

She said he is working with the substance misuse agency, Change Grow Live, and is taking a blocker which deters him from wanting to take drugs.

She said the "potent" weekly, then monthly, injections are “quite a revolutionary new treatment,” which unlike other drug substitutes don’t make the user feel the need to “top-up” with heroin.

“He has made a large step towards rehabilitation,” Ms Clarson said. “A stand-alone suspended sentence will give him the opportunity to remain offence-free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If he doesn’t he knows he will go to prison and will have wasted this opportunity.”

Millington, 41, of Tenby Grove, Worksop, admitted theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He received a 12-month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and ten rehabilitation days.

"We genuinely hope it does work out for you and you can turn your life around," the presiding magistrate told him.

He was fined £30 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £244 compensation.