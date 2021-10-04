Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry has secured £550,000 to increase feelings of safety among women and girls.

It will fund new CCTV cameras, extra ANPR technology to identify offenders, better street lighting and environmental improvement work as well as additional enforcement and high-visibility policing patrols.

It will also fund safety awareness training for schoolgirls, diversionary activity and attitudinal training for young men.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry.

Commissioner Henry has been working closely with Nottinghamshire Police and local authorities to prioritise women's safety, listening carefully to the views of local people and focus groups on what makes women feel safe.

Announcing the funding, she said: "I am determined that women and girls can walk without fear in our public spaces - this is a key priority of mine as your Police and Crime Commissioner.

"I promised to speak up for Nottinghamshire - at the highest possible level - and secure every penny I can to improve the safety of our county. This funding is proof that the Government is taking note and really values the way we solve problems here."

"Working with partners, I will ensure that women feel safe on the streets of Worksop and Sutton-in-Ashfield by making sure they are well-lit and patrolled frequently."

Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith added: "Constituents want to see improvements in the town and I am delighted that Worksop has received this funding.

"I would like to thank Commissioner Henry for her help in lobbying for extra investment in our area.

"People should be able to feel safe walking our streets and the increased funding, which can be invested in state-of-the-art technology and other initiatives, will help to make this a reality."

Nationally, the Government is allocating £25million to PCCs across England and Wales to tackle street safety and reduce violence against women and girls in public spaces.