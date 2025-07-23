Worksop thug who brutally injured man in pub fight bullied him for months afterwards

A Worksop man who brutally injured a fellow drinker in a pub fight after trying to calm things down continued to harass and intimidate his victim for months afterwards, a court has heard.

Daniel Hancock and his victim acted as “peacemakers” when violence erupted at Woodhouse Inn, in Shireoaks, on August 8, 2020, said prosecutor Hal Ewing.

But when one of his friends was knocked to the ground and stamped on, Hancock mistakenly thought his victim was responsible and punched him in the face so hard he sustained a broken eye socket and a displaced fracture of the cheekbone.

Hancock made no comment in police interview.

But in the following months he would drive past the man, shouting abuse and gesturing, when he saw him on the road, or outside his house as he loaded his van.

His victim was off work for two months after an operation on his cheekbone that fitted a plate and screws.

The stress caused alopecia, and he continued to suffer from blurred vision but couldn't bring himself to undergo an operation which required taking the eyeball out and putting in a Kevlar lining.

As a result his eyesight deteriorated, and he still suffers from facial pain when blowing his nose or shaving.

“Daniel Hancock has made sure I cannot stop thinking about him,” he said in a statement. “I feel genuinely scared of what he might do."

He said Hanock had dragged his family into it and he couldn't even bring himself to walk his dogs or leave his house unattended.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Hancock has a previous conviction for affray in 2016.

Hancock, aged 36, of Tranker Lane, Worksop, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm and intimidation, at a previous hearing.

Sue Rodham, mitigating, said it was an old offence but the “nasty injuries” were exacerbated by his actions afterwards.

“There does seem to be misunderstanding,” she said. “He pleads guilty on the basis he was trying to do his best and mistakenly thought his victim was on the other side. He has shown some remorse. He has been on tag for 42 months.”

On Friday, Judge Steven Coupland sentenced Hancock to 18 months in prison, which he has already served while on tag. A indefinite restraining order was imposed to ensure there is no further intimidation.