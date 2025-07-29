Worksop thug lay in wait for ex-partner to return home before brutal assault

A Worksop thug who lay in wait for his ex-partner to return home before brutally attacking her was made to listen to harrowing phone recordings of the assault.

Jamie Roe closed the blinds, helped himself to beer from her fridge, and took off his shoes, socks and top, before opening her front door when she arrived at 6pm on May 7, said Lauren Fisher, prosecuting.

When she asked him to leave, an “intoxicated” Roe pushed his "petrified" victim into the bedroom and dragged her about by her hair and clothes while she begged him to stop.

He pinned her down, put his arm around her neck and squeezed, Ms Fisher said. When he made to bite her face she tried to push him away, before bashing her head into the floor.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Roe punched her in the face twice, before getting to his feet and calling the police himself to say his behaviour had been awful.

His ex-partner's young daughter witnessed the whole assault.

All the blood vessels in his victim’s left eye were burst and she was petrified as she couldn't see anything for a while.

Fortunately her vision has returned to normal, but she was left suffering ongoing panic attacks and is constantly looking over her shoulder.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Roe has a previous conviction for stalking and battery against the same woman in February 2024.

But he breached a restraining order in October by contacting her to say: “I rang you twice. Don’t lie about who you’re with. I will go mad and kill.”

He received an eight week sentence, suspended for 12 months, the following month.

Daniel Scothern, mitigating, said Roe, a bricklayer, has been in custody since and this has been “a salutary lesson”.

"He felt his life had sunk to its lowest point,” he said. “He rang the police himself. He intends to leave Worksop.. He has suffered from depression.”

Roe, 30, of no fixed address, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, and harassment - breach of a restraining order, and breaching a suspended sentence, at a previous hearing.

On Tuesday, Judge Julie Warburton told him: "This was a violent and aggressive incident. It must have been terrifying.”

He received two years in prison and a restraining order was made until further notice.