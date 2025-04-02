Worksop thief scaled razor wire and trapped himself in delivery yard at B&Q

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Worksop thief who trapped himself in a delivery yard after climbing over razor wire and realising he couldn't get out has been spared an immediate prison sentence.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Matkin climbed into the yard behind B&Q on Babbage Way on February 8, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

Explaining he climbed over the fence to have "a nosey around", Matkin told police: "I've been caught. I have held my hands up."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard he also stole £35 of washing powder to sell on from the One Stop Shop, on Kilton Hill, on February 2.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Matkin received a ten week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for theft, in April last year.

Magistrates were told they should activate the sentence unless there are exceptional circumstances that would make it unjust to do so.

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said Matkin "has been in and out of the court system for some time”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has been struggling with addictions to heroin and crack cocaine for the last five to ten years,” he said. “He is on a methadone script from (a drug support agency) but only sees them once a month. He is clearly struggling.”

He said Matkin’s drug issues were substantially worse after living in supported accommodation where other users offered him drugs.

He is trying to change his life around, Mr Madahar added.

Matkin, aged 36, of Lowtown Street, Worksop, admitted being found in or upon enclosed premises and theft, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

His original suspended sentence was extended by six months, and he received an additional four-month sentence for the new offences, suspended for 12 months, with 10 rehabilitation days.