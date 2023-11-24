A brazen thief who stole fuel from a petrol station forecourt and helped himself to goods in shops without making payment has been locked up.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luke Hawkins was caught on CCTV cameras as he twice filled up jerry cans at the Shell service station in St Annes Drive, Worksop, on November 2 and 12 and left without paying.

The greedy 26-year-old’s crime spree didn’t stop there though.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hawkins, of Dryden Dale, Worksop, also stole goods from two Co-op stores, in Warsop and Carlton-in-Lindrick, on October 24 and 25 and helped himself to toys from the Home Bargains store in Retford on October 27.

Luke Hawkins was jailed for 12 weeks after admitting stealing petrol and shop goods. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Days later, between October 29 and 30, he stole alcohol, advent calendars, chocolate, and coffee from the Shell station at Markham Moor.

Following inquiries, including checking CCTV footage, Hawkins was arrested and subsequently charged.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of theft, two counts of making off without paying for fuel, and a further count of attempted theft relating to an incident at a Co-op store in Newark on October 29.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hawkins was jailed for 12 weeks when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 20.

PC Emily Duerden, of the Worksop North neighbourhood policing team, said: “There was overwhelming evidence in this case which showed just how selfish and blatant Hawkins was in stealing fuel and other goods without making any attempt at payment.