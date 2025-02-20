Worksop thief claimed he’d paid £700 for car he was trying to steal

A Worksop thief who claimed he'd paid £700 for the car he was trying to steal also injured a police officer by slamming a door shut on his fingers, a court has heard.

Josh Button used a stone to smash the window of a Vauxhall Corsa on Grafton Street, on October 18, but was spotted by a neighbour who saw him trying to interfere with the steering column.

Declan Austin, prosecuting, said the neighbour asked Button: "What are you trying to do?" and the Corsa's owner restrained him until police arrived and found him in possession of drill bits, allen keys and a screwdriver.

A police officer found him asleep in a brick outhouse on March 17, but when he awoke he became argumentative and shouted for the officer to leave.

Nottingham Crown Court.

He slammed the outhouse door shut on the ring and middle fingers of officer's left hand, causing pain and bruising.

Because he had dried blood on his head Button was taken to hospital where he refused treatment.

As he was being escorted to van he kicked an officer's leg neary making him fall.

Button also stole a £30 Xbox controller and three bottles of lager worth £3.95 from B&M Bargains in Worksop, on August 29.

And a black-handled knife was found in his sock when he was searched on September 6. He had to be restrained on the floor and placed in leg straps.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he has 12 previous convictions for 22 offences, including battery in 2020.

Benn Robinson, mitigating, said Button, a father-of-two, was signed off from work because of depression.

"Over and above his mental health he is dogged by alcohol,” he said. “He and his partner weren't getting along. He was street homeless at the time. Hence the knife in his sock and the desperate shop thefts."

He got himself a bed at the YMCA, stopped drinking, and re-established his relationship, said Mr Robinson.

Button, aged 27, of Queen Elizabeth Crescent, Worksop, admitted assaulting an emergency worker, possession of a knife, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft, and breaching a court order at previous hearings.

On Wednesday Judge Tina Dempster adjourned sentencing until May 7 for a probation report.