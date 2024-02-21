Worksop teen who hurled hammer at his enemy couldn’t explain why they fell out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roman Rosser's victim initially got the better of him in a struggle on Overend Road, on January 15, before they were separated, said prosecutor Ruth Stirland.

But when he took a hammer out of his pocket his victim ran away, and 18-year-old Rosser chased him before hurling it at him.

The hammer bounced off his back and hit a nearby car. The incident was witnessed by members of the public and his victim later said he was "extremely fearful it would be used against him."

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Rosser followed the defendant until he realised the police had been called.

Vicky Clarson, mitigating, said Rosser, who has no previous convictions, was “not really sure how the situation arose.”

"There were various messages exchanged and a disagreement. He says, "He was winding me up.""

She said he hadn’t had “a particularly good day at work" as an apprentice bricklayer and drove to Overend Road on his way home.

"He fully accepts his behaviour would have alarmed people in the vicinity,” she added. “He has registered with an online therapist to address anger management.”

Rosser, of Leicester Crescent, Worksop, admitted threatening behaviour and possession of an offensive weapon, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He received a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.