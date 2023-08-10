News you can trust since 1895
Worksop suspect due in court for allegedly robbing 88-year-old on mobility scooter

A suspect has appeared in court after an elderly mobility scooter user was robbed in the street in Worksop.
By Andy. Done-Johnson
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read

The 88-year-old victim was riding his scooter along Potter Street in Worksop when he was approached by a man who asked him for money.

It’s alleged an attempt was made to steal his wallet. Following a struggle his wallet was snatched and cash was taken out of it before a man walked off.

Following inquiries, police arrested a suspect in connection with the incident which happened at around 6.30pm on August 1.

A man has appeared in court
Andrew Merritt, aged 33, of Cheapside, Worksop, was subsequently charged with robbery and was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 9.

Detective Constable Kate Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force treats reports of robbery with the utmost seriousness and continues to work hard to reduce violent crime in our communities and keep people safe.

“Nottinghamshire Police will always investigate reports of robbery, strive to put suspects before the courts and remains committed to seeking justice for victims.”